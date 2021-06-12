Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,742,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

