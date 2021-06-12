KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,279 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $43,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,482,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 372,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,002,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

