Comerica Incorporated (CMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Comerica has increased its dividend by 149.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of CMA opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

