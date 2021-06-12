Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Purchases A$18,500.00 in Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) insider David Johnstone acquired 217,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$18,500.00 ($13,214.28).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

About Envirosuite

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology platform solutions. It offers environmental management software for environmental compliance, risk management, incident intelligence, impact modelling, source identification, blast management, and environmental intelligence. The company serves port operators, oil refineries, and government, as well as mining and wastewater industries.

