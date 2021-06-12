Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Purchases A$18,500.00 in Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) insider David Johnstone acquired 217,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$18,500.00 ($13,214.28).
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.
About Envirosuite
