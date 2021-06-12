Scala Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Scala has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $2,295.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00196350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.01151765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.19 or 0.99722870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,962,368,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,162,368,995 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

