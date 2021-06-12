Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter valued at $5,646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.93.

