Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 679 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

A stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $143.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

