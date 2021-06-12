The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.67.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

