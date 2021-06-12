Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $179,905 and sold 70,360,257 shares valued at $3,060,336,575. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

