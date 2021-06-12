PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSE ISD opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

In related news, insider Michael Lillard acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

