Felise Feingold Sells 3,484 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $47,835.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Felise Feingold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Felise Feingold sold 2,078 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $26,141.24.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Felise Feingold sold 2,300 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $29,923.00.

KVH Industries stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $256.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KVHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 590,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

