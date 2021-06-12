First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. 211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,861,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,861,000.

