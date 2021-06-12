ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.36. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.