Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells $157,317.00 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $157,317.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,953.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $345,501.94.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $42,441.00.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

