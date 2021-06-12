Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 8,722 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,140,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,131,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $946,851.36.

On Monday, April 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,919,241.53.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

