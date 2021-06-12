Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,270,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,305,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $227.71. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 175.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,409 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

