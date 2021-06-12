The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,594,350.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total value of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

SAM stock opened at $1,028.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.29 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,149.15.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,245.13.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

