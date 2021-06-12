Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60.
- On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.
- On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $218.85 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
