Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $218.85 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $227.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

