Howard Liang Sells 650 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $346.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.80. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

