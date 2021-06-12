Pamela Mccormack Sells 20,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.