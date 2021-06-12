TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Hits $614,715.21

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $614,715.21 and $4,869.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001205 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00224164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00034869 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

