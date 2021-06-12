UniMex Network (UMX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,290.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $24,290.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00157026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00196191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.01146368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,435.27 or 0.99842425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,770,658 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

