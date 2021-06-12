Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.11.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

