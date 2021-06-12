Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $142.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

