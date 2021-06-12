Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $584.47 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.17 and a fifty-two week high of $584.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $538.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

