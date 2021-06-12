Navcoin Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00055054 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044508 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,362,940 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.