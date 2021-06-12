Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Down 82.4% in May

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 719,900 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the May 13th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ONTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $111.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

