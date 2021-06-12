Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,097,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 159,030 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 161,813 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 537,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 61,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

