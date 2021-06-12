Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 551 TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 346,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after buying an additional 95,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,457 shares of company stock worth $10,186,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.