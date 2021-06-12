New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.79 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Post worth $29,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Post by 18,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on POST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

POST stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

