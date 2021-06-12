Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.15 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

