Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

