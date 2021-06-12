Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after buying an additional 256,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $97.23 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

