Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $13,320,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $959,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $274.66 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.65. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.6% in the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 63.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

