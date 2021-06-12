Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 224.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 259.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

