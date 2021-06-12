Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 341.9% from the May 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
