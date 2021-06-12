Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

