4,963 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,095,985,000 after acquiring an additional 670,488 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE APH opened at $68.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

