Analyzing BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 12.91% 4.55% 0.23%

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.85 $4.11 billion N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $56.84 billion 1.27 $7.30 billion $0.58 9.72

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BOC Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BOC Hong Kong and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dividends

BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats BOC Hong Kong on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. Its Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group segment provides transaction banking, investment banking, trust banking, and securities services, as well as advanced financial solutions for large corporations. The company's Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group segment offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions. Its Global Commercial Banking Business Group segment provides retail and commercial banking services, including loans, deposits, fund transfers, investments, and asset management services for local retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, and corporate customers. The company's Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds, such as pension fund management and administration, advice on pension structures, and payments to beneficiaries, as well as investment trusts for retail customers. Its Global Markets Business Group segment sells and trades in fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services comprising asset and liability management. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.