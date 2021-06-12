CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 12,291 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 356,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $159.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $159.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.69.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.