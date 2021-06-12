Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 481,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,978 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $139.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

