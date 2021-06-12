Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 946,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,071 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

