Tendies (TEND) Market Capitalization Reaches $706,266.31

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Tendies has a total market cap of $706,266.31 and $106,110.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.41 or 0.00786765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.86 or 0.08226115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00086291 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,903,441 coins and its circulating supply is 7,503,441 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.