Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Down 40.5% Over Last Week

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $34,144.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.41 or 0.00786765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.86 or 0.08226115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00086291 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,007,840,341,035 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

