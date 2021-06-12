Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 644,503 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $857.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

