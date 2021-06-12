Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,223 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 43.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEW stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $665.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.91.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

