Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,991 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 337.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AMERCO worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $554.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $594.05. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $280.01 and a 52 week high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

