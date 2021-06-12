Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 88,672 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 74.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,672 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,507,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.