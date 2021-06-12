Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $292,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

