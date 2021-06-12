Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 16,044 Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,044 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after acquiring an additional 271,070 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 347,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 187,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period.

Shares of MSB stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

